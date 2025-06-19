Suresh Wadkar returns with song ‘Suno Na’: It spoke to me

Mumbai, June 19 Renowned playback singer Suresh Wadkar has returned with a new romantic track “Suno Na” and said it has the kind of emotional sincerity that’s rare in today’s fast-paced world.

Speaking about the song, Wadkar shared “‘Suno Na’ is a song that spoke to me. It has the kind of emotional sincerity that’s rare in today’s fast-paced world. The melody is gentle, the lyrics are thoughtful, and I felt deeply connected to the soul of this composition. I’m proud to be a part of it”

“Suno Na” is a modern love ballad that explores themes of yearning, introspection, and the quiet power of love.

Penned by lyricist Puneet Gururani, the song is composed by Sanjay Chitale, while the music arrangement and programming is by Shubham Saurabh. Bringing the visual story to life are done by Akshay Waghmare and Ruchira Jadhav The song is presented by Ajivasan Sounds and Let’s Cook Music.

Talking about Wadkar, who has been feted with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2018 for Sugam Sangeet and a Padma Shri.

Wadkar entered the Sur-Singar competition in 1976. He won the competition which was judged by composers from the Indian film industry including Jaidev and Ravindra Jain, who introduced him to the world of playback singing,

Wadkar sang Sona Kare Jhilmil Jhilmil Vrishti Pade Tapur Tupur in the film Paheli in 1977.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal, impressed with his voice, soon recorded a duet with Lata Mangeshkar, "Chal Chameli Bagh Mein" for Krodhi.

He was given the opportunity to perform for songs in Hum Paanch, Pyaasa Sawan and Raj Kapoor's Prem Rog.

After that, Wadkar sang many songs under the R. K. Banner, and he often gave his voice for Rishi Kapoor in Henna, Prem Granth, Bol Radha Bol, Vijay and others. He also sang for Rajiv Kapoor in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Two of his most famous songs are "Tum Se Milke" from Parinda and "Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le" from Sadma and "Gori Sapno me hai" from Insaaf ki Manzil.

