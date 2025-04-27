Suriya confirms teaming up with Venky Atluri for his next film

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27: Actor Suriya on Sunday stepped out in the city to promote his film 'Retro'.

At a press meet, he not only talked about 'Retro' but also shared interesting details about his other projects in the future.

Suriya confirmed that he will be kicking off his next project, currently being referred to as Suriya46, with director Venky Atluri, under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, next month.

"I have to announce this today. I have to start with Allu Arvind garu; the whole journey started with him..With his blessings you have been waiting for this announcement we are associating with Sithara Entertainments' Vamsi garu and my dear brother Venky here.This will be my next. As you've all been asking, after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here, we will be doing my next Tamil film. I will be shooting and spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad," Suriya said.

#Suriya46 💥💥@Suriya_offl - #VenkyAtluri - @Vamsi84 - @SitharaEnts ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 🎥 pic.twitter.com/CD7XEkRz6h— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 26, 2025

Venky shared a video on Instagram story, where Suriya is talking about the film. He wrote, "Absolutely privileged and very excited to collaborate with the phenomenal @actorsuriya sir for his next, #Suriya46. Looking forward to sharing this unique journey with you all soon! Produced by my dearest @nagavamsi19 garu! @sitharaentertainments."

While more details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet, the announcement was all enough to create excitement among fans.

