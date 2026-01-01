Suriya, Jyotika lead high praise for Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', call it a "masterpiece"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Star couple Suriya and Jyotika have joined the growing list of admirers, hailing Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic outing 'Dhurandhar'.

In an X post, Suriya penned a heartfelt note and praised the "masterpiece."

"Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar what a movie! Completely blown by your craft... love & respect to you and the whole team," the couple shared.

https://x.com/Suriya_offl/status/2007402560156762371

The post also offered a special nod to the lead actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan as it added, "Special congrats to my bro @ActorMadhavan - what a transformation! #AkshayeKhanna & @RanveerOfficial congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love Suriya & Jo."

Reacting to the high words of praise, director Aditya Dhar expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Grateful beyond words, Suriya sir. Your love and encouragement mean everything to us. Deeply honoured and inspired. Much love and respect to you and Maam."

https://x.com/AdityaDharFilms/status/2007447150670516250

R Madhavan, who was seen essaying a powerful character of Indian spymaster Sanyal, also responded to Suriya and Jyotika's review.

"Wow Brother, this means the world to me coming from you and Jo. How gracious large hearted and sweet of you. All the love right back at you brother can't wait to see your movies coming up. God bless you and thank God for you both," he wrote.

https://x.com/ActorMadhavan/status/2007448167445611007

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025, offering a perfect closure for Bollywood this year. With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also feature in key roles.

The film has already achieved huge box office success. It has become the "first Hindi film ever" to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week.

Made in two parts, the sequel is set to release in Eid 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor