Suriya, Jyotika soak in island vibes with beach walks and scenic rides, fans call them 'couple goals'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Fan-favourite couple, Suriya and Jyotika, are currently enjoying a break from their busy schedules with a beautiful vacation in Seychelles.

Jyotika recently shared a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their trip. The video shows the couple walking along calm beaches, enjoying scenic rides, and relaxing in the natural beauty of the island.

Along with the video, the actress added a caption that read, "Another day for you and me in paradise. Thank you, Abhishek and Lyn, for this beautiful memory in Seychelles."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLc_0sEsBMQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In no time, fans chimed in in the comment section to shower their favourite couple with love.

One fan wrote, "Please protect them from evil eyes." Another commented, "For the first time, 'made for each other' didn't feel like just words. It felt real. It felt alive." A nostalgic fan said, "Am I seeing vintage Suriya sir and Jyothika ma'am?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya was last seen in Retro, a romantic action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj, alongside Pooja Hegde. The film follows the journey of Paarivel Kannan, an adopted son of a gangster who is trying to leave his past behind.

Jyotika recently starred in Dabba Cartel, a film about a group of women running a drug cartel while pretending to operate a food delivery business. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor