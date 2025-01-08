Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj's 'Retro' to hit theatres this summer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : The much-awaited collaboration between actor Suriya and director Karthik Subbaraj, 'Retro', is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025. The film marks the first partnership between the actor and filmmaker.

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Wednesday took to his X account to announce the release date along with an intriguing poster of Suriya. In the poster, the 'Kanguva' actor is seen in an intense look. The caption of the post read, "The One from May One!! #Retro in Cinemas Worldwide from May 1st 2025 #LoveLaughterWar #TheOneMayOne."

Check out the poster

The One from May One !!#Retro in Cinemas Worldwide from May 1st 2025#LoveLaughterWar#TheOneMayOne pic.twitter.com/f6kDAp5cod— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 8, 2025

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran is also making a special cameo appearance.

On Christmas Day, the makers unveiled the film's title teaser, offering fans a glimpse into its emotional and action-packed storyline. The teaser opens in the picturesque ghats of Varanasi, showing a beautiful mement between Suriya and Pooja Hegde's characters. In the scene, Pooja ties a sacred thread on Suriya's wrist as he pledges to leave behind a violent past and embrace love.

Suriya was last seen in 'Kanguva', directed by Siva. The epic movie, which featured battle sequences and grand visuals, explored a story spanning 1,500 years into the past.

Pooja, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Deva' alongside Shahid Kapoor. It will be released in theatres on January 31.

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

