Suriya releases teaser of bilingual time travel film 'Kanam'

Chennai, Dec 30 Actor Suriya has released the teaser of director Shree Karthik's Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Kanam', featuring actors Amala, Sharwanand and Ritu Varma in the lead.

The film, which has been produced Dream Warrior Pictures, has been titled 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' in Telugu, and is based on time travel.

Directed by debutant director Shree Karthik, the film stars Amala Akkineni, Sharwanand, Nasser, Ritu Verma, Satish, Ramesh Tilak and M.S. Bhaskar, among others.

Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Jakes Bejoy. Sreejith Sarang is the editor and Satheesh Kumar is the art director.

Talking about the film, director Shree Karthik said, "'Kanam' is a beautiful sci-fi film centered on a mother's affection. I have directed it in both Tamil and Telugu. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshini have acted in important roles in the Telugu version while Sathish and Ramesh Thilak have acted in the Tamil version.

"Though we started this as a small-budget film, it is now a science fiction, bilingual film with a substantial budget involved.

"One of south India's favourite stars Amala has played the mother's role in this movie. I wrote this story with her in mind. She has not acted for 25 years but agreed to this film after hearing this story. The most important characters in the story are played by three boys."

The director said that the film was in its final stages and that work was on in full swing.

"Since it is a sci-fi movie, we have taken utmost care and efforts for the VFX scenes. We will soon be releasing a mother song featured in this film. The mesmerising voice of Sid Sriram in that song will definitely linger in your mind. This song will take a prominent place in the list of songs about mothers in Tamil cinema."

