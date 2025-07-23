Suriya's 'Karuppa' teaser offers a glimpse into high-octane action, grand visuals, actor's swaggy dialogues

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 : Tamil actor Suriya has turned 50 years old today. The makers of his upcoming film 'Karuppu' shared the highly-awaited teaser of the film on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Posting on their X handle, Dream Warrior Pictures (official production banner of the movie) shared the teaser of Suriya starrer 'Karrupu'.

In the teaser, the actor is seen performing high-octane action sequences, which were choreographed by popular stunt master Anbariv.

The teaser has introduced the actor as a man who excels in street fighting and also knows how to win battles in court, as he has been portrayed as a lawyer in the film.

As per the video, the film appears to be a complete package of grand visuals, high-octane action sequences, dance, peppy songs, and punchy dialogues.

While sharing the video, Dream Warrior Pictures wrote, "On this special day of celebrating @Suriya_offl Sir, we're thrilled to present the powerful teaser of #Karuppu"

The movie is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya, the film also stars Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy and Others in prominent roles.

The music of the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The makers have not yet revealed the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Suriya's next film, titled 'Suriya 46,' has officially gone on the floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

The film is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments. The makers shared the news on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya\_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theatres Summer 2026!" Sithara Entertainments wrote on X.

G.V. Prakash Kumar will compose the music for the film, which stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar are also onboard in key roles.

