Surjasikha Das opens up about her fear of approaching Kajol on the sets of ‘Maa’

Mumbai, July 4 Actress Surjasikha Das shared that she was initially scared to talk to Kajol while working on the sets of “Maa.”

The young actress admitted feeling nervous around the senior star during the early days of the shoot but eventually grew more comfortable as they spent time together. Speaking about her experience of working with Kajol in the horror drama Maa, Surjasikha revealed that Kajol’s strong screen presence and seniority made her hesitant to approach her at first, but over time, the two built a comfortable rapport on set.

“Initially, I was a little overwhelmed. I still remember the first film I ever watched in a theatre—sitting on my mom’s lap—it was a Kajol ma’am film. I didn’t really understand films back then, but I just fell in love with her. She has been one of my favorite actors ever since. So, getting the opportunity to work opposite her, exchanging cues, and doing proper scenes together felt absolutely surreal.”

“At first, I was scared to even talk to her. But she was so warm—she would hug me every time we met on set—which made me comfortable enough to approach her and hug her back. She was fun, and she used to tease me about my long, unique name. And she’s so beautiful—I couldn’t help but observe every tiny detail of her performance during her scenes, trying to learn as much as I could. She’s incredibly quick as an actor,” Surjasikha Das added.

Recalling her first major scene with Kajol, Surjasikha mentioned, “I was really nervous and confused when I had my major scene with her. I kept wondering if I could actually shout at her in the scene or if I should underplay it. I thought, “She’s Kajol ma’am… how can I yell at her?” But then I reminded myself that my job was to be true to my character, and the rest was up to the director. In the end, it turned out to be a wonderful experience and an unforgettable memory.”

Recounting the moment she landed the role, the ‘Call Me Bae’ actress stated, “I was randomly walking in Aram Nagar one day, looking for auditions, when I was called in for a test. I was skeptical, another mother’s role? But then I thought, let’s give it my all. The director spoke to me in depth, about my thoughts, goals, and whether I’d be okay doing a non-glamorous, older character with a daughter. And honestly, it didn’t matter to me. Glamorous or not, I just want to perform. If the role offers scope, I’m in.”

Surjasikha Das played the role of Nandini in the Kajol-led film “Maa.” The mythological horror, produced by Ajay Devgn, was released on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor