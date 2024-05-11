Surjit Patar Dies: Punjabi Poet and Writer Passes Away at 79

Renowned Punjabi poet and esteemed Padma Shri awardee, Surjit Singh Patar, breathed his last on Saturday morning at his home near Barewal Colony. He was 79 years old. Patar's demise occurred peacefully in his sleep, as confirmed by his family members.

Surjit Patar embarked on his poetic journey in the mid-1960s, crafting verses that resonated with readers across generations. Some of his notable poetry collections include "Birkh Arz Kare" (Thus Spake the Tree), "Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varnmala" (Words Smouldering in the Dark), "Lafzaan Di Dargah" (Shrine of Words), "Patjhar Di Pazeb" (Anklet of Autumn), and "Surzameen" (Music Land). Each of these works reflects Patar's mastery of language and his ability to capture the essence of life's experiences through poetry.

Surjit Patar's literary legacy has been celebrated through a multitude of accolades, including the Punjab Sahitya Akademi Award, the prestigious Padma Shri, and the esteemed Punjab Rattan Award. Notably, in 2012, he was honored with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to literature and education. Further acclaim came his way in 2014 with the Kusumagraj Literary Award, reaffirming his significant impact on literature.

