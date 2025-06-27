"Surprisingly good": Christopher McDonald praises Travis Kelce for his performance in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Washington DC [US], June 27 : Ahead of his anticipated appearance in 'Happy Gilmore 2', the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was praised by veteran actor Christopher McDonald, who worked alongside him while reprising his 1996 role as Shooter McGavin in the sequel, reported People.

"Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually," said McDonald, adding, "Surprisingly good"

However, McDonald was careful not to reveal too many details ahead of the Adam Sandler-led sequel's release on Netflix on July 25, but he did weigh in on Kelce's golf skills.

"I think he's got game," the actor said of the NFL star, admitting that they "did not" get to play together while filming, reported People.

"He's a good athlete," said McDonald about Kelce. "He's a beast. I'm sure he kills the ball."

In August 2024, Sandler broke the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Kelce would be appearing in his Happy Gilmore sequel.

In January 2025, the football player described working with the Sandman as "a dream come true" during an episode of ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, according to People.

Apart from Kelce, McDonald had earlier shared that fans should expect a "plot twist" from his Shooter role in the sequel, raving about the slew of other surprise cameos in the film, in addition to the original cast members.

"Everyone that's still with us, I have been in touch with," he said of the returning cast from 1996's Happy Gilmore. "They're great people. It's great to have them back... like Kevin Nealon, one of the funniest guys I've ever known, great to see him back."

"There are so many people who just do lovely little cameos in this, too," he added. "We got all this stacked cameo stuff that I can't talk about... I can't tell anything. I signed an NDA."

"Just know that the top 5 per cent, maybe 3 per cent of the great golfers out there are in," he teased. "All the legends that we worked with were just pinch-me time. For this guy who loves golf, to be rubbing elbows with these legends was a true joy."

As for his villainous role as Shooter, McDonald confirmed, "he's back with a vengeance."

"Just being in this production, finally strapping on Shooter McGavin's shoes again and getting on the course is just, it makes me so happy," he continued, adding, "I've been an ambassador for making a sequel for a very long time," reported People.

"He's a very funny character, so I loved playing it," the actor continued. "And it's an honour to be back. And finally, we made it and it's going to be good," reported People.

'Happy Gilmore 2' hits Netflix on July 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor