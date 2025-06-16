Surreal to Be Honoured Where I Once Studied, Says Atlee on Receiving Doctorate by Sathyabama University

Renowned filmmaker Atlee marked a proud and emotional milestone in his journey today as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai — the very university where he once studied and first dreamed of becoming a director. The prestigious recognition was awarded during the 34th convocation ceremony held on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The university’s Chancellor, Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, presented Atlee with the honorary doctorate certificate and commemorative plaque in the presence of his wife Priya, mother, and father, making the moment even more special.

Atlee received the honor in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian film industry at large, with his works gaining global acclaim. Starting with the blockbuster Raja Rani, Atlee went on to deliver massive hits including Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and the pan-India phenomenon Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at the convocation, Atlee became emotional as he recalled his journey from being a student on campus to receiving its highest honour. “It’s surreal to be honoured by the same university where I once walked in as a student with big dreams. It was here that I learned the power of belief.”

Atlee remembered late Jeppiaar, the Founder Chancellor of the university, with deep gratitude: “Many know Jeppiaar sir supported my education. But he did much more — he encouraged my creativity. I once told him I wanted to make a short film. He simply said, ‘Pick up a camera and become a director soon.’ That moment changed my life.” The filmmaker gave an emotional shoutout to his family during his speech:

“My parents stood by me till I became a filmmaker. But the one who shaped who I am is my wife, Priya Atlee. And the person who’s made me a better human is my son.” Following the phenomenal success of Jawan in 2023, Atlee is now all set for his next directorial — a high-octane Pan Indian action drama starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, tentatively titled #AA22xA6, produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

