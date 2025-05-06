"Surround yourself with right people...focus on work": Rajkummar Rao shares key to success for young Bollywood actors

By Ila Sankrityayan

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile performances in films like 'Kai Po Che!', 'Shahid', and 'Stree', has shared his thoughts on the range of challenges, including intense competition, and the pressure young actors face to prove themselves in Bollywood.

In a conversation with ANI, Rao stressed the significance of being around people with the right energy and mindset, which can help young actors navigate the industry. Rao acknowledged that the film industry, like any other, has its share of both talented and not-so-talented individuals, but emphasised that this is not unique to Bollywood.

He added that there are "amazing", and as well as "bad" people, however, he asserted that this exists everywhere. "I think surround yourself with right people. With right energy. And then keep working. Focus on your work and nothing else. Nothing else is more important than your work. So I would say just put all your energy into your work," shared the 'Monica, O My Darling' actor.

"I have met some really amazing people and I have met some really average people. And maybe some bad people. But that happens everywhere. That's there in every industry, not only Bollywood. I think it's all very each to his own."

"Some people can get instant success. Some people take time. So each to his own. There is no formula on how to face it. I think you have to be yourself. You have to know your truth first of all. What you are, it's very important to know that. What are the shortcomings in you, it's very important to know that. What are the good things in you, it's very important to know that. It's very important to work on that," he said.

Meanwhile, RajKummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

"It has a very fresh and unique concept of a time loop. We have seen in the trailer as well, how one day it repeats. And in that, the comedy has been woven so well," shared Rao while talking about the film, adding, "There is a family, there are families, there is a wedding, there is Banaras. There is Wamiqa, there are very good actors. So, I think there are a lot of reasons to say yes to this film."

Wamiqa added, "I think in the first narration, we were so happy. I was laughing throughout the narration. So, I thought, this is so funny on paper. So, it will be so much fun to make and it will be such a good film. And when I obviously got to know that RajKummar Rao is there in the film. And the whole cast is so interesting. So, I was really excited."

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' marks the first on-screen pairing of RajKummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films along with Amazon MGM Studios. It will release in theatres on May 9.

Apart from Bhool Chuk Maaf, RajKummar Rao also has 'Maalik' in his kitty. In the film, Rao transforms into a ruthless gangster with a striking new intensity.

While talking about his upcoming project, he shared, "I am very excited about it. It was challenging. It was very, very different for me, the whole experience of playing Maalik and shooting for the film. Because it's the first time that I am, pouring into this action genre, which is also very raw in nature. I think every, every beat of that character, of that script, whatever has happened in the film, is so different from whatever I have done till date. Well, I hope Bhool Chuk Maaf becomes that milestone in my career."

The film, directed by Pulkit and produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025, having been previously slated for a release on June 20.

