"Surrounded by my baby, husband, parents...": Kiara expresses gratitude as she celebrates her first birthday as a mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Recently, Kiara Advani marked a beautiful, memorable moment, celebrating her first birthday as a mom on July 31.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram, sharing the celebration of this special occasion and penned a sweet heartfelt note, stating that she is "feeling grateful and blessed."

"My most special Birthday (red heart emoji). Surrounded by the loves of my life my baby, my husband, and my parents with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes," she posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMzVm8BohcY/

Kiara also shared a picture of her birthday cake, which is all about motherhood. It featured a beautiful design of a woman cradling her baby.

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra recently became parents to their first child, a daughter.

In a joint announcement, they confirmed the baby's birth and wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."

On the work front, both actors have their slates occupied. Kiara will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2,' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

'War 2' will be released on August 14, 2025.On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Param Sundari' is also gearing up for its theatrical release this month. The actor features opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming rom-com film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor