Surya Sethupathi pens adorable note of gratitude to Vijay after latter watches his film 'Phoenix'

Chennai, July 3 Surya Sethupathi, the son of actor Vijay Sethupathi who is making his debut as an actor with the Tamil film 'Phoenix', has now penned an adorable note of gratitude to actor Vijay, thanking him for his kind words, and support in his journey as an actor.

Sources close to the actor said that Vijay had taken time off his schedule to watch 'Phoenix' and that he shared some encouraging words with Surya Sethupathi, who is looking to follow in his father's footsteps.

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of himself with Vijay, Surya Sethupathi wrote, "Thank you @actorvijay sir. The last hug, the kind words, the warmth and it meant everything. I’ve always looked up to you, and to feel your support on this journey is something I’ll never forget. #ThalapathyVijay"

It may be recalled that actor Vijay shares a close bond with Surya Sethupathi's father Vijay Sethupathi as the two had worked together in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's Master. In fact, Vijay Sethupathi, despite being a popular hero, chose to play the antagonist in Master, featuring Vijay in the lead.

Phoenix, which marks the debut of Surya Sethupathi as an action hero, has been directed by stunt choreographer turned director Anl Arasu.

The explosive action entertainer features a host of actors including Varalakshmi, Sampath, Devadharshini, Muthukumar, Dilipan, Ajay Ghosh, Harish Uththaman, Moonar Ramesh, Abhinakshathra, Varsha, Naveen, Rishi, Nandha Saravanan, Murugadas, Vignesh, Sreejith Ravi and Aadukalam Naren among others.

A trailer that the makers had released earlier gives away the fact that a boy has killed the son-in-law of a powerful politician and that he has now been lodged in the Chengalpattu juvenile home. We also get to learn that the person who was killed suffered 36 cuts.

The cops begin to investigate if there was previous enmity between the attacker's family and the victim. We then get introduced to the hero's character, who, appears to be a mixed martial arts fighter.

A voiceover calls him a phoenix, saying he keeps coming back from the dead. We also get to learn that there are people who want him dead that very day. Under these circumstances, the boy is seen posing a question. "Why should they always win? Shouldn't we ever taste victory. What is your problem? Is it because we are winning or is it because we are winning over you?"

The film, which has music by Sam CS, has been produced by AK Braveman Picturess Rajalakshmy ‘ANL’Arasu. Cinematography for the film is by Velraj R and N John Albert has co-directed the film.

Editing for the film is by National Award winner Praveen K L and stunts are by Anl Arasu himself. Art direction is by Madhan K and choreography is by Baba Bashkar and Johny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor