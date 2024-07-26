Sushant Kandaya reveals why he doesn't relates to his role in 'Raseeli Raatein'

Mumbai, July 26 Actor Sushant Kandaya, who stars in the recently released movie 'Raseeli Raatein', has opened up about his character and shared why he doesn't relate to the role.

Talking about his character, Sushant, who is known for his work in 'Badlapur Boys', said: "I am playing the character of a drunkard husband who loves his wife like anything. It’s a cute love relationship."

"I enjoyed playing this character a lot because of the relationship he has with his wife, and there is also a lot of suspense. I am a loving person and a romantic person, but not a drunkard, so I wouldn’t say that I relate totally to my character," he shared.

Sushant feels the title is very catchy and that the story will surprise viewers.

" 'Raseeli Raatein' is a very catchy title. People might think that it’s a B-grade film, but there’s a purpose behind it, and you will know it only after you watch it,” he explained.

Recalling an incident from the shoot, Sushant shared: "My allotted vanity was there, and then I went for the shoot. When I came back, it had 'Raseeli' written on the outside. I had to call the production to know what it was, and later they cleared that it was for a shot."

As an actor, Sushant enjoys the process of filming, regardless of the platform.

Regarding his preparation, the actor said: "It’s not like I practice differently for web series. In web and film, you get the script beforehand, so you get time to read and practice more. But for me, it doesn’t matter what the medium is; as an artist, work matters to me.”

Talking about the challenges, he commented: "If you complete your shoot in one schedule, it is good, but if the shoot continues over months, it gets very difficult to maintain that look. This was a challenge, but it’s a very good platform for actors. The level of web series is very high now."

Sushant concluded by sharing a story about a stalker: “It happened long back on social media. A stalker started talking to me, tried to hack my account, and then started blackmailing me. Later, I blocked him.”

The movie, which also stars Navina Bole, Prachi Lengare, Maan Singh Meena, and Leena Singh, is currently streaming on ALTT.

