Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in cinemas

The big-ticket blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which bowled over audiences in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on 12th May across theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu! Late Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni in the film, which became one of the biggest hits of the year.

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen,” said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star.

Earlier, Dhoni had revealed how he had once lost his cool at Sushant, who was preparing for the film at that time. "He (Sushant) used to ask one question repeatedly and if he gets a similar answer then he used to believe that I am being honest and then he used to go to the next question." He also said, "It was a bit awkward initially to speak about yourself. After 15 mins you get bored talking about yourself and I was like I need a break, I am going," said Dhoni at a press conference of the film years ago. The biopic turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Sushant's career, who went on to receive several nominations in the Best Actor category at that year's awards ceremonies for his performance in the film. Sushant died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.