Sushant Singh Rajput's sister visits Kedarnath ahead of his 4th death anniversary, says "I felt an urge to hug him"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, remembered her brother as she shared a series of pictures from Kedarnath.

On Saturday, Shweta shared a mix of old and new images, including shots from her recent visit to Kedarnath and throwback pictures of Sushant posing with a 'sadhu' in front of the shrine.

In her heartfelt caption, she reflected on her brother's memory just days before the fourth anniversary of his death.

Shweta wrote, "It is the 1st of June, and four years ago on the 14th of this month, we lost our dearest Sushant. Even now, we are still searching for answers about what happened on that tragic day."

She described her emotional visit, saying, "I came to Kedarnath to pray, to remember, and to feel close to Bhai (brother). The day was incredibly emotional as soon as I landed in Kedarnath, tears began to flow. I walked for a while but eventually had to sit down and cry my heart out, feeling his presence all around me. I felt an overwhelming urge to hug him. I sat and meditated where he had meditated, and in those moments, I felt he was still with me, within me, living through me. It felt as if he had never left."

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore' which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release.

