Sushant Singh: Savdhaan India got me a lot of fame, recognition, good savings

New Delhi, Sep 10 Despite a filmography boasting with gems such as Jungle, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Mukhbiir and Rakhta Charitra, actor Sushant Singh continues to be most fondly remembered for his impactful stint on the crime show Savdhaan India, which he credits with bringing him immense recognition and fame.

With a career spanning over two decades, one thing common between all his work, which includes cult classics and intense drama, is the “crime” factor, which the actor says happened because his “personality” is such that it fits “intense roles.”

“This just happened. I never really tried it,” Sushant, who over the years has been seen playing intense roles in crime themed stories, told IANS.

He did try his best to not get pigeonholed.

“My effort from the beginning, like all other actors, was that no tag should stick to me. But anyway, this crime thing — it just happened. I guess my personality is such that it fits intense roles,” he said.

However, he does make a point stating that intense roles are largely a part of crime, gangster dramas.

“Now, when it comes to intense roles, the kind of stories that are written here — where will they be? Mostly in crime dramas, gangster dramas. So I kept getting those kinds of films.

Then came “Savdhaan India”, a show that presents dramatized versions of real-life crimes in

India and of the struggles of the victims to get justice for their sufferings.

The actor, who served as the Honorary Secretary of the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA) until May 2020, quipped that the show built an image for him as the man managing the law and order of the whole country.

“Then Savdhaan India ran for so long. Savdhaan India built such an image that maybe I’m the one running the law and order of the entire country,” he said.

However, he describes his journey with the show as “good.”

Revealing the reason why, he said: “I had a very, very good journey with Savdhaan India — I got a lot of fame, a lot of recognition, and also managed to make good savings, which gave me the freedom to say yes to good projects and say no to the ones I didn’t like. So it (Savdhaan India) gave me a lot. So definitely.”

The actor’s latest release is Bindiya Ke Bahubali starring Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, and Sheeba Chaddha.

The show explores the aftermath of a mafia don's arrest during an election campaign. Based in the fictional town of Bindiya, India, a volatile battle over legacy and power is ignited when Bada Davan of Davan family is detained, and his ambitious son, Chhote Davan attempts to seize control.

