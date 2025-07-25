Sushmita expresses gratitude at IIMUN: Was a joy to be among minds that don’t just dream but dare

Mumbai, July 25 Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen has expressed her gratitude for being invited to speak at India’s International Movement To Unite Nations (IIMUN), which she tagged as a responsibility to inspire young minds.

Sushmita took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of images of what she wore to the IIMUN. She looked scintillating as she wore an all black outfit and completed her look with nude make-up.

For the caption, she wrote: “To be invited…an honour. To inspire…a responsibility. Thank you IIMUN for the incredible energy, the fierce questions, and the unwavering hope you carry for the future. It was a joy to be among minds that don’t just dream but dare. Stay unstoppable. Stay kind. #sharing #thelook #GuestSpeaker #IIMUN #YouthPower #Gratitude.”

The actress had previously delivered a powerful message on self-worth, individuality, and acceptance.

Addressing the students, Sushmita said, “You will be surrounded by the people who will be calling you beautiful left, right, and center, and it has nothing to do with physicality. But if physically, something makes you feel better about yourself, then by all means go ahead with it and don't listen to anybody. It's your life, your identity; be accepting of yourself so that you are not judging of another.”

On July 15, Sushmita Sen, actress Vidya Balan, and Smriti Irani, former Union Cabinet Minister, appeared before a gathering of students at the 10th edition of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations “Role Model Series,” held in Bandra and moderated by the organization’s founder, Rishabh Shah.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

