Sushmita Konidela on working with dad Chiranjeevi: You can learn from him every day!

Hyderabad, Jan 6 Producer Sushmita Konidela, who has now produced her dad Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' along with Sahu Garapati, says that if one has the desire to learn, one could learn from her father every day.

During a recent interaction, Sushmita Konidela was asked about working with her father, Chiranjeevi, who is an inspiration to many, and the lessons she had learnt by working with him in this film.

Responding to the question, Sushmita said that if one had the desire to learn, one could learn from him every day. The producer also went on to say that through this film, she learnt from her father that once one begins a task, one will have to dedicate one's life to it. One must work hard and honestly."

The producer said, "Dad is very loving and full of fun with all of us at home. However, once he steps on the set, his complete focus is on the character. Even today, he prepares like a first-timer."

The producers also disclosed that the film had undergone the censoring process and that they had received a very good report. They said that the censor board officials enjoyed the movie a lot and that they had called it a clean film that everyone could watch with their children and family.

For the unaware, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi, two of Telugu cinema's top stars, have for the first time worked together in director Anil Ravipudi's much-awaited mass family entertainer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have filmed a song number featuring Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh together.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, with Smt. Archana presenting, the film boasts top-tier technical talent.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana. The film is scheduled to release on January 12 for Sankranti 2026.

