Sushmita Sen: Aarya is an emotion, holds special place in my journey

Mumbai, Jan 22 Actress Sushmita Sen, who is all set for 'Aarya Antim Vaar', shared how her role Aarya Sareen is now way beyond a character and has become an emotion that holds a special place in her journey.

In the previous episodes, we saw the rise of the ferocious Aarya, going to extreme lengths to protect her family but it’s time to take it a step further.

As an actor, when you become synonymous with a cherished character, it intertwines with your essence, becoming a part of your heart.

Elaborating on the same, Sushmita said: "Aarya has my heart. She is now way beyond a character I played on a show, she is an emotion and holds a special place in my journey. I am elated to start my new year with Aarya."

"The warmth and love from the audience have been overwhelming, making this experience not just mine but ours together. As an actress, these moments are priceless, and I'm eager to embark on the next part of Aarya's adventure with all of you, the wonderful audience who has made it so meaningful," added Sushmita.

'Aarya Antim Vaar' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor