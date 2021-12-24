Sushmita Sen at peace after announcing break-up with Rohman Shawl

A day after confirming her break-up with model Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen said that 'peace is beautiful'. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a close-up picture of herself.Sharing the post, Sushmita captioned it, "#peace is beautiful!!! (red heart emoji) I love you guys…beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga."n Thursday amid reports of her parting ways with Rohman, Sushmita shared a post on Instagram saying that they are no longer in a relationship. The 46-year-old actor shared an old photo with Rohman and said they continue to remain friends.

She captioned her post, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Rohman too re-shared Sushmita's post on his Instagram page. The couple had been dating for several years. In terms of work, Sushmita Sen starrer web show Aarya 2 premiered online on Friday, December 10. Over the past few weeks, Sushmita has been busy with promotions of her web series. She has been in the headlines owing to the same and also due to her health update about a surgery The first season of the series is based on the Dutch drama show Penoza. Aarya also marked Sushmita Sen’s debut in the digital world, with the first season garnering over eight nominations.

