Sushmita Sen: ‘Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power’

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Sushmita Sen, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming season of her streaming crime-thriller series ‘Aarya’, has shared that her titular role in the series gave her a sense of power when she couldn’t pick herself up.

The International Emmy nominated series follows the journey of its titular character, who is an independent woman putting all her might to protect her family. She joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

The trailer of the upcoming season was unveiled on Tuesday, and it shows the narrative getting more intense. It opens with Aarya attempting a suicide with a gun to her head.

Talking about her character of Aarya and it has proven to be her strength, Sushmita said: “It all started when Aarya’s family was shredded into pieces. Despite the messes and the misses, she rose to become the fearless sherni of the business but now it's beyond just playing a part in this game, it is justice. Despite whatever destiny holds for Aarya Sareen as she makes her fearless attack.”

The actress further mentioned, “Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power during times when I could not pick myself up. She gave me a new ground to explore as an actor and tune-in my emotional sensibilities and now that she gives her all and sacrifices everything for her family, it all feels more than personal. Aarya’s on-screen family is today my off-screen family and will continue to be. This trailer of ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ is just a peek into the showdown that Aarya is going to witness and how she meets her destiny with a bang."

Creator Ram Madhvani said: “ ‘Aarya’ has been a reflection of the impact the fearless women in my life have had on me. When we first sketched out the character, it was just an idea of a fiery woman taking on the world and owning her choices that were made for her, but Sushmita Sen came onboard and made that figment of our idea into a person who has been loved and appreciated so much in the past years”.

He added, “As we all prepare for Aarya’s antim vaar where all the odds are against her, trying to take her down, I’d like to lay it out to the audience that be ready as all hell is going to break loose and they will witness a ghayal sherni in action like never before. She will do anything to protect her family and will pay the price for it. This is an emotional season, all about sacrifice”.

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ also stars Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

The upcoming season of ‘Aarya’ will drop on February 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor