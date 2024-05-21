Sushmita Sen celebrates three decades of being crowned Miss Universe

Mumbai, May 21 Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Aarya’, is celebrating 30 years of her victory of Miss Universe title.

The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a throwback picture of herself holding a baby girl. She also penned a long note in her caption.

She wrote: “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18-year-old me life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 years old today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!! What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you Philippines for the unending love & belonging.”

She further mentioned: “Three decades & counting!! #mahalkita I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm #teamo To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world…know that each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30 #Happy30years #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title on May 21, 1994. The title was later won by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in 2021.

