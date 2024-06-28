Sushmita Sen flaunts 'new look' after updating Instagram bio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Sushmita Sen, who sparked curiosity among her fans as she mentioned her 'second date of birth' on her social media, dropped a new selfie flaunting her new look.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress dropped a stunning picture with a caption that read, "#newlook kisses from #Dubai Missed you guys!!! Lots of love #yourstruly #duggadugga

Earlier on Friday, she left her fans confused by mentioning a 'second date of birth' on her Instagram bio, stating "Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023."

Speculations arose among fans, with some linking this new date to the heart attack Sushmita Sen survived last year in February 2023.

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February last year and following that, she underwent angioplasty.

The 'Aarya' actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the acclaimed thriller drama 'Aarya' which reignited fervent admiration from fans.

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

