Sushmita Sen: ‘I feel Aarya’s pain as it’s my own’

Mumbai, Feb 1 Actress Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’, has said that the pain of her titular character of Aarya Sareen feels very personal to her.

The International Emmy nominated series follows the journey of its titular character, who is an independent woman putting all her might to protect her family. She joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

Elaborating on the same, Sushmita Sen said: “Just like I always say, playing Aarya for three seasons makes me feel her pain as if it's my own. When we filmed the scenes where all her kids - Veer and Aaru turn against her, it broke my heart. There is a point in the series where she feels totally alone against the odds, even felt short of a family.”

She further mentioned: “I think that truly got to me and felt gratitude towards my own family and felt inspired by how Aarya handled it so well. She is like one of us, working hard every day to protect her family. I was really emotional, and it felt like every part of me was sharing Aarya Sareen's feelings, but again she fought through them and you’ll know the how and why in Aarya Antim Vaar.”

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9, 2024.

