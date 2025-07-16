Sushmita Sen inspires youth to embrace self-worth and acceptance at leadership event

Mumbai, July 16 Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who recently addressed a young audience at I.I.M.U.N.’s Role Model Series, delivered a powerful message on self-worth, individuality, and acceptance.

The former Miss Universe encouraged students to stay true to themselves and lead with compassion and confidence. Addressing the students, Sen said, “You will be surrounded by the people who will be calling you beautiful left, right, and center, and it has nothing to do with physicality. But if physically, something makes you feel better about yourself, then by all means go ahead with it and don't listen to anybody. It's your life, your identity; be accepting of yourself so that you are not judging of another.”

On July 15, Sushmita Sen, actress Vidya Balan, and Smriti Irani, former Union Cabinet Minister, appeared before a gathering of students at the 10th edition of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) “Role Model Series,” held in Bandra and moderated by the organization’s founder, Rishabh Shah.

Sharing her thoughts on women's empowerment and gender parity, Vidya Balan shared, “I really think that we were all created equal. Yes, some of us are more of a certain thing and less of a certain thing. Men have more physical strength, while women have greater EQ.”

The ‘Sherni’ actress added, “There were kids from different age groups, and I truly had a great time interacting with them. I was trying to speak their language- the Gen Z lingo and we were all laughing together. The atmosphere was so joyful.”

Balan also expressed her fondness for being around children and praised I.I.M.U.N. for its ongoing commitment and impactful initiatives. “I always love interacting with kids. It felt really good. IIMUN is doing a fantastic job. The entire team has been working for years, and because of that, awareness and confidence among the youth are increasing. They’re becoming citizens of the world, and I think that’s fantastic.”

The event was co-curated to foster meaningful connections between inspiring personalities and young audiences.

