Sushmita Sen opens up about gripping thriller at trailer launch of 'Aarya 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actor Sushmita Sen opened up about the gripping thriller, flaunted her claws and ascended to the throne as the new don in town in Aarya Season 3.

During the trailer launch for the third season of Aarya, Sushmita Sen discussed who Aarya is, what her life stands for, and how the cast and crew laboured to bring this unashamed portrayal to the screen.

Sushmita Sen said, "Winning and losing are inevitable parts of life and that's the excitement of life and it is also the excitement of Aarya. There's no perpetual hero here who always wins. They say that certain characters, sequences, or an entire show are such that being a good actor alone won't be enough. Aarya is like that. Our approach to shooting and storytelling demands that we live our truth of that moment which you'll witness in this season. It's true that the first 2 seasons were family-centric, it was about family, and the children and it still is, she is still a mother but she has understood that sher ki sawaari chod doge toh sher khaa jayega toh usne sawaari karna manzoor kar liya hai."

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Sushmita treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Shuruaat majboori se zaroor hui thi, lekin khatam meri manzoori se hogi.#HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar#AaryaS3OnHotstar #officialtrailer."

The trailer depicted Aarya as more powerful and furious than ever before. She is now doing everything she used to despise and is in charge of her father's opium empire. From doing business with the Russians who once wanted her dead. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town.

Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, the dawn of a fearless reign unfolds with Aarya Season 3 on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd November.

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

Aarya Season 3 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3 onwards.

