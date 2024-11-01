Sushmita Sen pens down sweet birthday wish for niece Ziana, calls her "God's choicest blessings"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Sushmita Sen penned down an adorable birthday wish for her niece Ziana and called her "God's choicest blessings"

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a cute video with her in which the 'Aarya' actor can be seen playing with the kid and enjoying some sweet moments.

She wrote in the caption, " HAPPYYYYYY BIRTHDAY @ziana_asopa..An avalanche of kisses & God's choicest blessings always!! I love you #buakijaan....#duggadugga"

Ziana is the daughter of Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa.

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently stole the spotlight at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024, gracing the runway as the showstopper for designer Rashi Kapoor.

The former Miss Universe showcased her confidence and elegance in a breathtaking white ivory saree adorned with sequins and paired with a striking strapless blouse, embodying the essence of modern Indian fashion.

On the professional front, Sushmita was last seen in the acclaimed series "Aarya," which received critical acclaim and an International Emmy nomination.

The first part of the third season premiered in 2023, and the second half aired in February 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor