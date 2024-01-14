Sushmita Sen pens special note for newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Sushmita Sen, who attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare's reception in Mumbai on Saturday, penned a cute note for the newlywed couple.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sushmita shared a picture of herself from the Ira and Nupur's reception.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2FKoOpNkOA/

The image captured Sushmita looking at a photograph of Ira and Nupur hung on the wall.

The note read, "I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this Togetherness!!!Congratulations @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye May you always celebrate life & all its blessings!!!Here's to a new chapter & a destined bond!!! I love you soooooo much!!! Congratulations Maa @pritam_shikhare."

Sushmita along with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughter Renee Sen, graced the occasion in a beautiful attire.

Apart from her, several B-town celebs including Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. The duo posed for the pictures with actress Sonali Bendre. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

The whole Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

The fam-jam pictures show Aamir posing with his son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, they solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita-starrer hit web series 'Aarya' is coming to an end with the final chapter titled 'Aarya Antim Vaar'.

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9.

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

