Sushmita Sen pens sweet birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Looks like Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are back together. The 'Aarya' actor on Thursday penned a sweet birthday wish for her ex-boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared an adorable picture with Rohman and wrote, "Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!!Mmuuuaaah!!!! #duggadugga #birthdayboy @_alisah_09 @reneesen47 & #yourstruly."

In the picture, Sushmita and Rohman could be seen standing close to each other and posing for a mirror selfie.

Both of them could be see twinning in black wore warm winter clothes.

Soon after she shared the picture, he friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"sweet couple," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Soo happy to see you together."

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him in 2021. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains," she had posted on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita entertained audience with her gripping performance in 'Aarya 3' lately.

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. The second season came last year and it left audience intrigued.

Recalling working in the show, Sushmita shared that the show and the show's team is her family.

In a statement, Sushmita said, "Viren, my on-screen son, approached me with a genuine smile. 'After three seasons of living and breathing our roles,' he shared, 'you've become more than just a characterI see you as my mother.' This connection goes beyond scripted moments. Aarya is like a family. I have 2 daughters in real life, and Viren is like the son I never had. Whether it's a shared laugh between scenes or the camaraderie we build off-screen, Aarya has become a journey of genuine bonds and emotions that extend far beyond the confines of the show."

'Aarya' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

