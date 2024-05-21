Sushmita Sen reflects on her three-decades old Miss Universe win : "What a journey..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Celebrating three decades of timeless grace and unparalleled achievement, Bollywood's beloved Sushmita Sen has reminisced on the her transformative journey since clinching the Miss Universe crown in 1994.

In a poignant tribute, Sen shared a captivating throwback photo, encapsulating the essence of her victory and the profound impact it had on her life.

Recalling a poignant encounter at an orphanage shortly after her triumph, Sen reminisces how a little girl imparted life's most profound lessons, shaping her worldview. With heartfelt gratitude, she commemorates India's historic triumph at Miss Universe and acknowledges the unwavering support of her homeland.

"This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life's most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India's first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7NdyQYCEtq/?

"What a journey it's been & continues to be....Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you Philippines for the unending love & belonging...Three decades & counting!! #mahalkita, I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm #teamo." she added.

Sushmita Sen also extended heartfelt gratitude to her fans writing, "To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world...know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here's to the next #30."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the acclaimed thriller drama 'Aarya' which reignited fervent admiration from fans.

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor