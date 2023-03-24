Sushmita Sen resumes work after heart attack

Sushmita Sen who suffered from a heart attack and underwent a surgery recently, was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The actress was seen pausing and posing for the paparazzi there. Taali is the biopic of transwoman Gauri Sawant and has Sushmita in the lead role. The first poster showed Sushmita sporting a big maroon bindi on her forehead and clapping.

Sushmita had suffered a heart attack recently and even got stents. Post her recovery, she also walked the ramp at a fashion week earlier this month. The actor looked stunning in a yellow lehenga and smiled wide as she walked the ramp.

After her rampwalk, when a photographer called Sushmita “strong” for returning to work after a heart attack, Sushmita said with a smile, "Mere paas bohot saare logon ki dua hai, so blessed (I have many people's blessings with me)."

On March 2, Sushmita left her fans in shock when she revealed on Instagram that she had just survived a heart attack and had undergone angioplasty. Sharing a throwback picture with her father, Sushmita wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!