Sushmita Sen strikes a romantic pose with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl at Diwali party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Looks like Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are back together. The latest appearance of 'Aarya 3' actor with her ex-boyfriend left her fans puzzled.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps on Tuesday night, Sushmita and Rohman attended producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's Diwali party together.

Sushmita looked ethereal in a stunning saree with a pink border. She went for a dewy makeup look and accessorized her outfit with a heavy necklace.

Rohman, on the other hand, wore a white kurta-pyjama that he paired with a blazer.

The duo's presence at the event stole the limelight.

Rohman was seen holding Sushmita's hands and helping her to walk in the saree.

They struck a romantic pose for the paps and Rohman held her close.

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans flooded the social media.

One of the users wrote," Oo ho officially back together again."

Another fan commented, "They look good together."

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him in 2021. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains," she had posted on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is receiving praise for her performance in 'Aarya 3'.

In the series, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, 'Aarya 3' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor