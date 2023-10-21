Sushmita Sen visits Durga Puja pandal with daughter Alisah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actor Sushmita Sen along with her daughter Alisah on Saturday visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Sushmita looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pink saree and tied her hair into a ponytail.

Her younger daughter Alisah accompanied her to the location wearing a simple lehenga-choli set.

Several pictures and videos of the actor from the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Sushmita will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller series 'Aarya Season 3' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of 'Aarya 3' which received massive responses from the fans.

The trailer depicted Aarya as more powerful and furious than ever before. She is now doing everything she used to despise and is in charge of her father's opium empire. From doing business with the Russians who once wanted her dead. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town.

Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani.

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

