Sushmita Sen wishes ‘bua ki jaan’ Ziana on birthday

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen on Saturday penned a heartfelt birthday note for her niece Ziana, whom she lovingly calls “bua ki jaan.”

Sushmita took to Instagram stories, where she shared an adorable image of Ziana, who is the daughter of the actress’ brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa.

Sushmita wrote as the caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY little Munchkin!!! Our favourite princess

#Buakijaan @ziana_asopa.”

Rajeev and Charu got married after dating for a few months in 2019, but the relationship started to develop cracks.

Talking about Sushmita, in September wished her ‘first love’ Renee on birthday. She took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of images featuring her along with Renee, younger daughter Alisah and the actress’ parents. For the caption, she wrote a heartmelting note for her daughter.

It read: “Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love!!!! God’s most precious gift, that changed my life forever!!! May you receive in abundance the love & affection you so generously shower…May all your dreams manifest for the greater good!!”

She added: “This is YOUR year….bring it on Shona @reneesen47 I am forever Proud of you!!! Prepare…Perform…Prevail #partytime Here’s to you my Beautiful child & the best Didi ever!!! WE LOVE YOU SHONA!!! God bless #duggadugga @alisahsen47 & Maa”

The actress then went on to share a few pictures from Renee’s recent photoshoot and wrote: “Uffffff!!!! Attitude doesn’t compete…it SLAYS in its own lane!! I love you Birthday Girl @reneesen47 Stunningggg!!! #duggadugga #maa.”

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

The 49-year-old star made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali.

