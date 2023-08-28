Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Alisah on her birthday, says, "How special God made you"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Actor Sushmita Sen penned an adorable birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah. She called her “special” and said that it is a privilege to be her mother.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a video with a series of pictures of her daughter and her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, she can be spotted with her mother and friends also.

She wrote in the caption, Happpyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!How special God made you…and this privilege of being your Mother…I couldn’t be prouder Alisah!!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits #duggadugga #angel #maa”

Many of Sushmita’s fans also wished her daughter on this special day.

Of her fans mentioned, “Happiest birthday wishes princess!! May God bless you with abundant joy, goodies, success, happiness and greatness!!”

Another wrote, “Happy birthday Alisah!! Hope u have a great one dearie”

Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Alisah and Renee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is seen in the web series ‘Taali’.

'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen essays the titular role.

The trailer highlighted Shreegauri Sawant's struggles, including her audacious transition from Ganesh to Gauri and the prejudice she faced as a result, her fearless ascent to motherhood, and the audacious fight that resulted in the third gender being recognised on all official documents in India. The series strikes the perfect notes with some provocative dialogue in addition to an inspirational plot.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014.

The series is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

