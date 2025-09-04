Sushmita Sen wishes ‘first love’ Renee on b’day: I am forever proud of you

Mumbai, Sep 4 As her daughter Renee turned a-year-older, Bollywood actress and former beauty queen wished her ‘first love’ and called her god’s most precious gift, that changed her life forever.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of images featuring her along with Renee, younger daughter Alisah and the actress’ parents. For the caption, she wrote a heartmelting note for her daughter.

It read: “Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love!!!! God’s most precious gift, that changed my life forever!!! May you receive in abundance the love & affection you so generously shower…May all your dreams manifest for the greater good!!”

She added: “This is YOUR year….bring it on Shona @reneesen47 I am forever Proud of you!!! Prepare…Perform…Prevail #partytime Here’s to you my Beautiful child & the best Didi ever!!! WE LOVE YOU SHONA!!! God bless #duggadugga @alisahsen47 & Maa”

The actress then went on to share a few pictures from Renee’s recent photoshoot and wrote: “Uffffff!!!! Attitude doesn’t compete…it SLAYS in its own lane!! I love you Birthday Girl @reneesen47 Stunningggg!!! #duggadugga #maa.”

On August 28, Sushmita penned a note for her younger daughter Alisah on ‘sweetest’ 16th birthday. She went on to praise her achievements, kind heart, and new role as school captain.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared 19 images featuring her along with Alisah and her elder daughter Renee. It featured their happy moments from their holidays and celebrations together.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happpyyyyyy 16th Birthday Shona @alisahsen47 The Sweetest Sixteen I know….and no, I am not biased!!! Just a very Proud Maa of a beautiful soul, with the kindest heart & the most loving presence!!!”

The actress said that she witnessed all of Alisah’s achievements and is in awe.

“I witness in awe all of your achievements …knowing there’s so much more to come!!! What a magical year awaits you my shona Maa!!! May God always shower you with the choicest of blessings…May your destiny be as graceful as you!!!” she wrote.

The actress concluded the post: “We begin Sixteen as #schoolcaptain #yeahhhhh way to go Munchkin!!! #partytime @reneesen47 @alisahsen47 I LOVE YOU!!! #duggadugga #maa.”

The 49-year-old actress is the mother of two adopted daughters. At the age of 24 years old she adopted her first daughter Renee Sen in 2000 while her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010.

