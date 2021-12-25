Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl, give confirmation on their breakup?

The day after actress and former beauty queen, Sushmita Sen has confirmed that she and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are no longer together. In a Instagram post the actress wrote, We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️. Earlier, in the day speculations were rife that the duo have parted ways. A report of Etimes claimed that the couple has split up and that Rohman has reportedly also moved out of Sushmita's place.



After which Sushmita's ex boyfriend also took his Instagram and re-posted the same picture. Many fans started hitting on Rohman after his breakup with Sushmita, one of the user wrote “U owe so much to her brother. Never forget that.” To which Rohman replied while taking that note on his Instagram story, he said “I can never ever forget that !! She is my family.”



Sushmita and Rohman, who have an age difference of 15 years, met on Instagram, she connected with Rohman after she spotted a message from him in her DMs. Sushmita and Rohman started dating a few years back and made their relationship Instagram official sometime in 2018. They also attended Diwali parties together for the first time that year. Finally, in November 2018, Sushmita Sen confirmed she's dating Rohman in a post, writing: "Not getting married yet, Rohman'cing life absolutely."

