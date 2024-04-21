Sushrii Mishraa insists winning beauty pageants doesn't guarantee film; 'must have certain skill set'

New Delhi, April 21 Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, who has won beauty pageants like 'Asian Supermodel India' and 'Miss United Continents 2015' shared that gone are the days when 'Miss India' gets freeway into the movie.

She said that in today's day and age, one has to have certain skill sets.

The diva is set to make a debut as the leading lady with Aayush Sharma-starrer upcoming action film 'Ruslaan'.

If she thinks beauty pageants make it easy to bag acting projects, Sushrii, who has won several awards, like 'I AM Popular', 'Miss Vivacious', 'Miss Rampwalk' told IANS: "I think pageant like Miss India broadens your horizon in a wonderful way where you meet the crème de la crème of the industry. But just if you win the pageant doesn't guarantee you a film. I think gone are the days when Miss India gets that freeway into the movie. I think in today's day and age you have to have a certain skill set."

Feeling grateful for her entire journey, Sushrii said: "The minute I decided I wanted to act, I did theatre, I trained myself in action and which is why I think I was cast for this film. So, I don't think that there are any delays, but then there are opportune times for everything, and then there is something called destiny which I started believing in for now because I got cast for such a fantastic film where I could showcase all my skills and talents. So, honestly, I feel like this is how it was meant to be, this was destiny."

Talking about the preparations for the film, the 33-year-old diva shared: "So, I was trained in action, so that was one easy part. I have done some theatre. But acting in front of the camera is very different as what you do in theatre, on stage, or in a class."

"But I would definitely give credit to my parents, because my dad is an Army officer, and my mom is a DSP, so I have made gazillion calls to them asking them what do I do – like what is the psyche, demeanour, body language... and I completely surrendered to the process of my director Karan L Butani, and my writer Yunus Sajawal," she said.

Sushrii also lauded her co-star Aayush, saying he has been extremely helpful in the entire process.

"I think everybody came together to help me, so I mean I am super grateful. I will be writing gratitude notes, and sending flowers and chocolates after April 26 to everybody's house," she added.

The film is produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, and also stars Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade.

It is set to release on April 26.

--IANS

sp/dan

