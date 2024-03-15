Sushrii Mishraa's action skills, MMA training made her ideal choice for 'Ruslaan'

Mumbai, March 15 In a move that promises to inject a fresh surge of talent into the industry, Sushrii Mishraa will be launched as the female lead of the upcoming film 'Ruslaan'. The action-packed film is headlined by Aayush Sharma.

Crowned Miss India United Continents in 2015, Mishraa is a national-level swimmer and accomplished horse rider, Her athleticism is matched only by her dedication to practise different dance forms, including Kathak, Jazz Funk and Odissi.Sushrii has also spent some years doing theatre to be able to hone her acting skills.

What truly made her stand out during the audition for the film, however, was her extensive training in martial arts, including MMA.

When the makers of 'Ruslaan' set out to find a leading lady who could seamlessly embody the film's action-packed sequences, they knew they needed someone with more than just on-screen presence -- they needed a performer with genuine skill and training.

Mishraa's background not only met but exceeded their expectations, making her the natural choice for the role.

Talking about her debut, the actress says, "Stepping into Bollywood with 'Ruslaan' is a dream come true for me. It's not just about making a debut, but about embracing the opportunity to showcase my skills. I am thrilled to embark on this journey and am grateful for the chance to bring my best to the screen."

'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is set to release on April 26.

