Sussanne Khan joins ex-husband Hrithik for his sister's birthday

Mumbai, Jan 23 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan posed alongside his former wife Sussanne Khan, who joined him for his sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday.

Sussanne shared a picture of herself posing with Sunaina and Hrithik. Alongside the picture she wrote: "Some bonds are eternal same darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2004. Ten years later, in 2014 the couple separated. They have two sons together Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Sussanne has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni.

Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in lead role, with Radhika Apte in a crucial part. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

