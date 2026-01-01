Sussanne Khan wishes "endless love" for Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad in late birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Sussanne Khan has shared her warm wishes to Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, showering their relationship with much love on the 'War 2' actor's birthday.

In a late post, Sussanne wished Hrithik on his birthday, along with a special shoutout to him and Saba. The actor celebrated his birthday on January 10.

"Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us...happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life... from here to beyond eternity let us all be connected beyond family n heart monsters... we are all blessed n the universe will protect all of us," Sussanne wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTdAKlHibjG/

She also shared glimpses from a vacation that they recently took with close friends and family members. Besides Hrithik, Saba, and Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Zayed Khan, and Kunal Kapoor were also spotted in the pictures.

Hrithik and Sussanne's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, also joined the group.

In response to Sussanne Khan's birthday wish, Hrithik commented, "Happy humans singing in harmony cause the music never really stops. thanks Sussanne. Big love brother @arslangoni."

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan also shared pictures from the vacation, where he expressed deep gratitude for all the birthday wishes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTYLLhGCNwP/?img_index=1

"Thank you world, Thank you, my family. My friends, my fans .. to everyone who has taken the effort to message me, write to me, post about me, called me but didn't get thru, for everyone who put in a good word for me in their prayers yesterday, or didn't mind too much having me as a passing thought, or held me a little longer in a fleeting fancy, to all of you I want to say....that it is nothing less than an absolute privilege and an honor to be alive to SHARE the same space as all of you on this earthrock, together shooting through space as we merry go round and round creating echoes that I'm sure will last for eternity!" he wrote on Instagram.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a couple of years now. Rumours about their relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February 2022.

All speculation on their relationship was set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan, the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan.

