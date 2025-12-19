Sussanne Khan wishes her 'magical man' Arsalan Goni on his birthday: 'I love you more than I can ever show'

Mumbai, Dec 19 Sussanne Khan, also known as Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan's daughter, on Friday took to her social media to wish her boyfriend Arsalan Goni on his birthday.

The entrepreneur shared a video reel capturing all the happy and exciting moments they both have shared together.

Calling Arsalan her ‘magical man, Sussanne penned a very warm note to wish him all the love on his birthday. She wrote, “To the most Magical Man… the Love of my World… you have been my Rock, my Centre, my Heartbeat, my Home… Through thick and thin of every battle of hardship, we are going to be winners… because we have each other (sic).”

She further added, “you fill me with the purest energy that makes me want to be a better person… I love you more than I can ever show you, my Arslan Lion Hearted.”

Khan, further expressing her love for Arsalan, wished him well on his birthday. “Happy Happiest birthday, my Love… Have the most incredible year ahead filled with abundance and hugest celebrations from here till beyond eternity… Your forever still us P.S. Come on, baby, let’s conquer this life.”

A few months ago, post Sussanne’s birthday, she was seen visiting Arsalan’s hometown in Kashmir.

She had shared a photo of herself back then, posing with Arsalan Goni and his gang of cousins.

The photo also featured Arsalan’s brother, also a popular television actor, Aly Goni, along with their set of friends and cousins. Sussanne had also shared a few pictures of her birthday celebration with Arsalan's family.

Sussanne is often seen partying and chilling with Arsalan’s friends and family. Recently, Aly shared a few photos on his social media account of a fun Christmas party at his house.

Sussanne and Arsalan were also spotted in the pictures having a gala time with Aly and his actress girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin.

For the uninitiated, Sussanne was earlier married to superstar Hrithik Roshan and also is a mother of two sons. The former couple parted ways officially in 2014 after being married for 13 years.

Hrithik and Sussanne co-parent their sons, and despite being divorced, they continue to remain good friends and are often seen at family events or holidaying together with their respective current partners.

