Sussanne Khan wishes to be more like her late mother Zarine Khan: 'You are here in me'

Mumbai, Nov 21 Sussanne Khan promised to make her late mother Zarine Khan extremely proud of her as she remembered her fondly in a heartfelt post.

Sussanne revealed that she can feel her mother's presence in everyone around her, including herself.

The interior designer also uploaded a video compilation of some precious moments with her mom on her official Instagram handle.

Honoring the memory of her mother, Sussanne penned, "Beyond the Silence… I hear your voice in my thoughts. I feel your love in Farah Simone Malaika and Zayed’s embrace, I hear your wisdom in my Hrehaan’s ideas., I see your excellence in Hridaan’s Art, I see your strength in Papa’s eyes. You are here in me and in all of us… We will keep the brilliance of your heart lit up in every action and every deed (sic)."

The fashion designer further dedicated the rest of her life to being a little more like her mother.

She went on to share, "I dedicate the rest of my existence to being a little more like you every single day.. Ur my Saint n my MotherPower and i promise you to make you very proud of me…a little more each day. (Yellow heart and praying hands emojis)."

Sussanne concluded the post on a beautiful note, saying, "P.S I am sure Jannat is now even more beautiful coz you must be decorating everything so meticulously (Yellow heart and praying hands emojis) God put your smile upon my face (Yellow heart and praying hands emojis)".

She also included the "God Put a Smile upon Your Face" track by Coldplay in the background.

For the unaware, Zarine Khan was the wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan.

Passed away on November 7, at the age of 81 due to age-related issues, she is survived by her husband and kids-- Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

