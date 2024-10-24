Sutton Foster files for divorce from husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage

Los Angeles [US], October 24 : Sutton Foster, the Tony-winning Broadway star, has filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

According to court records reviewed by PEOPLE, Foster, 49, filed the paperwork in the New York County Supreme Court on October 22. Ted Griffin, 53, is a screenwriter, and the couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Emily.

Back in October 2020, Foster spoke with PEOPLE about spending time with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared how she, Griffin, and their daughter had been sheltering in place outside of New York City.

"It was the first time that we've all been together for this amount of concentrated time without one of us travelling or having to leave for work every day," Foster said.

She described how the family had made it a tradition to sit together for breakfast and dinner. "We're all sitting at the table, and now my daughter will ask everyone, 'How was your day?'" she shared. Foster explained how they had made this family time an important part of their day.

In November 2021, Foster wrote an essay for PEOPLE about her journey to adoption. She shared that she had once been unsure about having children.

"I was always very career-driven, and I had such a tricky relationship growing up with my own mom," she explained. But when she met Ted Griffin, things changed for her. "When I met my husband, it was the first time that I finally went, 'Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families,'" she wrote.

Foster and Griffin were married in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2014, after getting engaged in August 2013.

