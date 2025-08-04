Swara Bhasker reveals her thoughts on her relationship with hubby Fahad Ahmad amid rising divorces in Bollywood

Mumbai, Aug 4 In a time when celebrity breakups and divorces often make headlines, actress Swara Bhasker has opened up about why she will never separate from her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

In an interview with IANS, the actress opened up about the strength of their relationship and why separation is not an option for them. When asked whether the couple would leave or forgive after a fight, Swara was quick to respond — forgiveness, not separation. Fahad stated, “No, no. We don't see any concept of leaving in our relationship. We make mistakes and apologize to each other. I don't think that we ever think like that.”

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress added, “I think we can say such things that hurt each other or do something like that but we have never done such a bad thing that we have to think about leaving.”

Swara added, “I think if you can't show your truth to your partner, then you feel something is lacking in your relationship. Trust is important. We keep telling each other that we need space, but we don't give space to each other. No, we argue on every little thing.”

Swara and Fahad will be seen together in the upcoming rural based reality show, “Pati Patni Aur Panga.” The celebrity couple reality show is all set to premiere on Colors TV on August 2. Hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui, the show promises an entertaining blend of drama, light-hearted moments, and real-life relationship dynamics. The lineup features popular couples including Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal.

Speaking about the show, Bhasker stated, “I would like to tell everyone to watch Pati Patni Panga from 2nd August on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. It is a very interesting show and Fahad often says that whether you like us or not, you will like your husband and wife. You will like your reality more than our reality.”

