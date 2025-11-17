Swara Bhasker says, her reality feels like sign from the universe for her post-partum phase

Mumbai, Nov 17 Actress Swara Bhasker, who was recently seen in the couples’ reality show ‘Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga’, has called it a sign from the universe for her post-partum phase.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures from the show which wrapped up its 1st season on Sunday. In the pictures, she can be seen with the hosts of the show, Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, and her fellow contestants.

She also penned a long note in the caption, recollecting her journey on the show, as she wrote, “‘Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga’ was my first on camera work 2.5 years after pregnancy and delivery. To be honest, I agreed to the show primarily because the shoot schedule was manageable and it seemed like an easy step back to work. I came to the show with a lot of scepticism, zero expectations and no knowledge about the co-contestants. I’d even say I was cynical about it all. But Pati Patni aur Panga turned out to be a blessing I didn’t initially recognise and an unabashedly joyous experience”.

The actress further mentioned as she said she found camaraderie, laughter, affection, a reconnect with audiences, non-parenting couple time with her husband. But most importantl, she re-discovered her performer’s instinct and the sheer joy of facing the camera again.

She also expressed her gratitude to her fellow contestants and the makers of the show, as she shared, “You’ve all given me more joy and purpose than I’ve expressed to you. This show now feels like a sign from the universe for me in my post-partum phase of being unsure of whether and how to get back to work. PPP has shown me a path in this newish mom blur! So @nikuld @iyershital @gurpreet_tathgur @poojaachatterjee @deepti_n #Himanshu , Hina, Aakanksha and everyone on the creative and production team, Priyanka and Ali Bhai from the floor.. and EDIT TEAM geniuses.. I’m grateful to you guys in more ways than one. Aaand .. all my bosses Nikkul sir, Shital, Gur and the power corridors. I know I come with a lot of perception baggage and to most people I pose a ‘risk of controversy’.. so thank you for not being scared off”.

“And for giving audiences a chance to see that I’m more than a political slogan or a twitter handle. And thank you for showing me a side of my husband @fahadzirarahmad I didn’t know existed - the closer reality star! I’m sad this show has ended (for now! ) but I walk on with a heart full of gratitude and a kind with some clarity; cherishing all the love & blessings @patipatnipangacolors @colorstv @jiohotstarreality & it’s wonderful audience has given me”,

Talking about ‘Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga’, celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were crowned the winner of the 1st season of the reality television show.

The show ran for 3 months featuring fiery competition, surprising twists, emotional breakthroughs, and a whole lot of dhamaal. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla earned the title, proving that compatibility is not about having things in common, but about completing each other. The show aired on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor