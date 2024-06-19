Swara hopes Sonakshi-Zaheer don't face the kind of trolling Saif-Kareena suffered

Mumbai, June 19 Actress Swara Bhasker, who recently criticised a food blogger for a social media post expressing pride in being vegetarian, has now spoken up about the soon-to-be-wed couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

The actress expressed her frustration with societal interference in personal matters and defended Sonakshi and Zaheer’s right to privacy.

Sonakshi is currently subjected to a lot of trolling on the Internet due to her interfaith relationship with Zaheer.

Talking about the same, Swara, who herself had an interfaith union with politician and activist Fahad Ahmad, told Connect Cine: “What they (Sonakshi and Zaheer) do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, is up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, having a 'nikaah', or an Arya Samaj wedding.”

The actress anticipated further controversies and spoke about the public scrutiny that the couple’s future children might be subjected to. The same happened with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s children, Taimur and Jeh.

Swara said: “Wait and watch, when they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child’s name. We’ve seen it happen with Kareena and Saif’s kids, and with my kid. It’s completely idiotic, but this isn’t going to end anytime soon.”

