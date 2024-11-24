Swara, husband Fahad Ahmad accept defeat: We fought tooth and nail in a David-Goliath battle

Mumbai, Nov 24 Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad, who is from the Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party, have finally accepted their defeat. The actress said the two fought tooth and nail in a David-Goliath battle.

Swara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself breaking down as Fahad held her.

She also shared a congratulatory note posted by her husband on X, formerly called Twitter, which read: “We accept the election result. Congratulations to Ms. Sana Malik. I hope you will serve our constituency without discrimination or favour Thanks to all my voters, supporters & team. I will always stand by you and be there for you. This is just the beginning”.

The actress took to the caption section, where she penned down her thoughts.

“Fahad contested and lost the Maharashtra assembly election on Anushakti Nagar seat by a very slim margin of 3378 votes in a bitter contest that he led for the first 17 of 19 rounds. Yes… it’s disappointing but he got more than 45,000 votes which is no mean achievement.”

“We fought tooth and nail in a David-Goliath battle and there’s some solace in knowing that we went down fighting! Thank you so much for your help and support. We deeply appreciate it. Best,

Swara and Fahad,” she wrote.

On November 23, Swara was ranting about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being faulty as her husband, Fahad Ahmad lost from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.

On Saturday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and raised questions on the authenticity of EVMs.

She wrote, “In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies? @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @NCPspeaks @supriya_sule @rautsanjay61 @OfficeofUT @INCIndia @RahulGandhi”.

Fahad Ahmad has been politically active since his college days. He served as the general secretary of the TISS Student Union in 2017–2018.

He participated in Anti-CAA protests in Mumbai and attended several rallies across India. He joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh in July 2022. He served as the Maharashtra state President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the party.

However, he quit Samajwadi Party in October 2024, and joined the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar and was fielded as the party's candidate for 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election from Anushakti Nagar constituency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor